Eagle will be without an outdoor pool for at least two more summers

The town of Eagle and Mountain Recreation are working to replace the Eagle Pool by Spring 2025.

Eagle will likely be without an outdoor pool for at least two more summers, with the town and Mountain Recreation pushing toward an opening in 2025. Currently the two parties — which own equal shares of the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink — are working to find an owner’s representative that will help expedite the process.

The problems at the Eagle Pool began last May when staff members discovered an unusually large water leak. After investigating the cause, it was determined that there were several issues with the pool that ultimately led the town and rec district to move forward with a replacement rather than a repair.

Some of the issues detected included gaps and bowing in the pool’s gutter system, the entire northwest end of the pool dropping, and challenges with the filtration system.

These problems mean that the pool cannot sustain even water levels and that it does not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health requirements for filtration. The cost and time that would take to get it operational mean that it cannot continue operating the pool until its replacement is built, according to a June 6 joint release from the town and rec district.

Scott Robinson, Mountain Rec’s superintendent of business operations, said that working on a solution to reopen the Eagle Pool has been an “ongoing and a top priority” for both entities since the pool originally closed last year.

“Before we could reach the point where we are today, we needed to identify exactly what was wrong, discuss the potential solutions with the community and elected officials and then take action to resolve the issue,” he said.

“To best serve our community, we needed to ensure that we evaluated all options. Now that we have a clear path forward, we want to invest in building the best pool possible within our budget to serve our growing community into the future.”

The Eagle Pool was last replaced in 2003 when the current pool was constructed to replace one built in 1980. Since then, according to the joint release, it has encountered numerous issues, most of which are related to “poor subsurface soil.”

“Our mountain environment and soil have made it very difficult to maintain a pool for more than twenty years,” the release states.

While the town and rec district have funded previous repairs throughout its 20 years through a shared capital fund, the fund was not designed to fund a full replacement of the pool, even with increased annual allocations by both entities in 2018.

Bringing in more experts

After tapping design consultants, Eagle and Mountain Rec are working to move ahead with the replacement, and its estimated $13 million price tag. In its recent press release, the two parties remarked that the large price is attributed to the “cost of construction in the Eagle River Valley,” which they commented has “drastically outpaced inflation.”

“We plan to utilize common project strategies to reduce costs and speed up the delivery timeline,” reads the release, adding that this includes “securing a guaranteed project price and using on-the-spot value engineering and material sourcing.”

Already, in April during a joint meeting, the two parties discussed reductions of the scope and scale of replacement — including reducing the size of the pool, restrooms and locker rooms — to bring the price estimate down slightly from the initial $15 million estimate.

However, first on the to-do list, is to find an owner’s representative. The parties put out a request for proposals on June 6.

“Capital improvement projects like this are complex and require specialty contractors and experts,” Robinson said. “An owner’s representative will help expedite the process to ensure we meet our goal to get the pool ready for the summer of 2025.”

He added that the owner’s representative is also meant to assist Mountain Rec and Eagle in keeping the project on time, on budget, and within the scope of community needs.

“Obtaining an owner’s representative now will also help increase our support and competitiveness for securing the full construction and design team,” Robinson said.

Robinson said that the parties are expecting a “competitive” bidding environment for the project, with no anticipated difficulties.

“We were able to secure contractors to help with the initial evaluation of the pool, which helped determine that a full replacement was necessary. We have also already had multiple contractors reach out with interest in the RFQ for the owner’s representative,” he added.

Which, after an owner’s representative is selected, there will be a tight timeline to reopen the pool by 2025. The next to-do will be choosing a contractor and design firm.

“The project team will work to finalize the design of the pool while simultaneously completing a construction bid, to expedite the process,” Robinson said.

The town and rec district expect to begin the community engagement process with the design — as well as approve the final design this fall and winter — targeting to begin construction in Spring 2024.