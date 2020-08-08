Eagle will share its CARES Act funding with local nonprofits providing COVID-19 relief

The town of Eagle received $99,188 in federal COVID-19 response money and the community now wants to share that with local non-profits who are providing pandemic relief efforts.

Daily file photo

EAGLE — After reimbursing its direct expenses, the town of Eagle now wants to help out local organizations with their COVID-19 response efforts.

Earlier this month, local governments divvied up $4.7 million in federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Eagle Town Council reviewed the town’s past and projected COVID-19 expenses and then chose to disburse a portion of its $99,188 in CARES funding directly to nonprofit organizations in the community. As a result, the town now has $46,000 in immediate funding available to assist nonprofit organizations that serve Eagle residents.

“There are probably dozens of needy organizations out there,” said Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed. “Hopefully we can direct the money to people who are doing work for COVID relief.”

Even before they opened up funding to the community, Turnipseed noted the town had already figured out one novel way to address COVID-19 needs. Eagle purchased a pig at the Eagle County Junior Livestock Sale and then donated the meat to The Community Market. And, while the food bank program is an obvious candidate for COVID-19 relief dollars, Turnipseed said the Town Council opted to reach out to learn about other community needs.

“It was obviously a conscious decision on our part,” said Turnipseed. “At least it gives us some information about groups that are out there.”

But the there is a quickly approaching deadline for groups to ask for help.

Applications available

The deadline to request aid from the town of Eagle is The deadline for this letter is Aug. 19. To apply for a portion of the available funding, community organizations are asked to follow these steps:

Write a one-page letter to the town of Eagle describing your organization, the role you play in service to residents of the community, and the specifics of the request. Please describe how the requested funds will be used to help those impacted by COVID-19. Please include the following documentation along with your letter: Verification of 501c(3) status

2019 financial statement, P/L or other format showing your financial position

A summary of your organizational structure Email the request letter to Bill Shrum, assistant to the town manager at bill.shrum@townofeagle.org. At its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Eagle Town Council will review the requests and make funding decisions. Funding must be distributed to the non-profit recipients no later than September 1, 2020. Recipients will be contacted, and appropriate documentation must be provided to the town prior to disbursement.

“The town of Eagle greatly appreciates the community support provided by nonprofit organizations that serve the residents of Eagle and have been crucial resources during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shrum in a written statement. “The town of Eagle is committed to the residents of Eagle, the business community, and to assisting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information about Eagle’s efforts, operations changes, and resources for navigating the impacts of COVID-19, go online to http://www.townofeagle.org/covid-19.