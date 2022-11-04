EagleARTS and the Town of Eagle unveil ‘Benches on Broadway’

EagleARTS and the Town of Eagle unveiled the first two painted benches earlier this week.

Courtesy photo

EagleARTS and the Town of Eagle unveiled the first two painted benches in their new public art project, Benches on Broadway earlier this week. The beautification project in historic downtown Eagle was made possible through a public-nonprofit partnership funded by a Community Fund grant from the Town of Eagle.

“We’re excited to present these first two benches of the pilot program,” said Tara Novak, artist and founder of EagleARTS, a local non-profit dedicated to economic vitality through arts and culture. “This idea has been in the works for quite a while. We are happy to be able to present a process to the Town of Eagle, with the goal of having several local artists paint additional benches, which can possibly be sponsored by local businesses or individuals, in memory of a loved one.”

“The Town has been approached by people wanting to do some form of Memorial Benches,” said Janet Bartnik, Eagle Town Council Member. “We’re excited about the prospect of using this program to offer a more dynamic and engaging solution that not only serves as a wonderful tribute, but also beautifies our Town.”

One of the newly painted benches can be found in front of ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, a local artist co-op run by EagleARTS, and the other is across the street from Eagle’s Town Hall. The seventeen remaining benches waiting to be painted are all located along the sidewalks of Broadway Street, the main thoroughfare in historic downtown Eagle. This project will bring more personality and possibilities to this area, which is currently going through a transition with new businesses opening and developments being built.

“Public art projects are known to encourage tourism and provide a focal point for a community, both of which are strong economic boosters,” said EagleARTS board member Jennifer Filipowski. “There are some gaps between clusters of businesses at the north and south ends of Broadway. Our hope is that colorful, eye-catching public art pieces will encourage people to keep walking, take a seat, and discover a new merchant they haven’t visited before.”

Parties interested in sponsoring a bench are encouraged to contact EagleARTS at marketing@eaglearts.org . Details on the program will be available in Jan. 2023.