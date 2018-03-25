Eagle’s 808 Distillery sells its craft spirits all over the Vail Valley

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller at smiller@vaildaily.com .

Business name: 808 Distillery.

Location: The distillery its self is located in Eagle but our products are available all over the Vail Valley.

Date opened: We launched our first product, Leo's Limoncello, in June 2014.

Owners: Claude Seeman and Jeff "Leo" Leonardo.

Contact info: email either claude@808distill.com or jeff@808distill.co.

What goods or services do you provide? We are a small scale craft distillery. We make Leo's Limoncello, Red Canyon Rum, Red Canyon Spiced Rum, Vail Valley Vodka and June Creek Gin. We produce, age and bottle all of our products from start to finish in Eagle. We even built the facility ourselves. We are self-distributed, selling wholesale to area restaurants and liquor stores.

Recommended Stories For You

What's new or exciting at your place? This winter we released a gin, June Creek Gin, named after one of our favorite big rides. It won a gold medal at the Breckenrigde Craft Spirits Festival. It's a distilled gin with hints of citrus and spices. We also came out with 375ml bottles of all of our award winning products. People can now buy a smaller sample to try or bring over to friends. They also make great gifts or souvenirs.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We produce and sell unique, high-quality craft spirits from start to finish right here in the Vail valley. We do our best to contribute to the community by donating to lots of silent auctions around the valley. We also sponsor local races and events throughout the year. It's just two guys making small batches and distributing it ourselves.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our philosophy is that excellence comes from personally making each one of our products. From research and development through label design on to sales and distribution, it comes from us. When a customer calls to place an order it's one of the owners who answers the phone and delivers the product. Customers can expect a high quality product made for a reasonable price.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Claude's background in the culinary arts and construction have combined well into producing craft spirits. We built the facility from the foundation to the roof. The inside looks a lot like a commercial kitchen, with lots of copper and stainless steel to keep shiny. We are both self-taught. It's amazing what you can learn from the internet!

Leo's background as an engineer has given him the prowess to both design the building and deal with the considerable federal paperwork. A lifelong love of good food and drink and an ease with people rounds out his considerable skill set.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? We always have a good time at craft spirits events, especially the Breckenridge craft spirits festival. One year a fellow liked our Red Canyon Rum so much that he grabbed a bottle off the bar and tried to walk away with it. Not that funny at the time but it makes a good story.