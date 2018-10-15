Eagle’s Alchemize Studios to host weekly seminars for women entrepreneurs

EAGLE — Craft a brand that feels true to you. Develop brand messaging that attracts the right clients. Identify and overcome your fears about your business. Build a dynamite support network.

Based on the book by Danielle LaPorte, the Fire Starter Sessions is a 10-week personal and business-development program for female entrepreneurs who are ready to overcome business blocks, attract the right clients, sell more work (without feeling sleazy), and dive deep into building a business that is both practical and fulfilling.

Each week will tackle a different aspect of business strategy and mindset to help participants level up their businesses and grow their confidence as entrepreneurs or small business owners.

Learn how to:

• Identify and own what you're great at (and figure out what to stop doing).

• Release past failures and self-limiting beliefs to make way for a more fulfilling business and life.

• Identify what business you're really in so you can speak to the heart of what your dream clients want and need.

• Develop or refine your brand and its messaging

• Power through money blocks so you can finally charge what you're worth.

• Manage your time in ways that propel you forward and feel good.

The Fire Starter sessions will be held at the Colorado Workspace, 100 Capital Street in Eagle, on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning Nov. 7. Meetings won't be held the night before Thanksgiving — Nov. 21 — or the night after Christmas, Dec. 26.

For more information, go to http://www.alchemizestudios.com/firestarter or email hello@alchemizestudios.com.