Eagle’s ARTwalk, assistant manager win state awards

Eagle’s ARTwalk and the town’s assistant manager received recognition in the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence in a recent virtual awards ceremony.

Assistant town manager Bill Shrum won the “Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year” award which, according to a recent press release, is given to those who have shown “exemplary commitment” to serving their community.

“… I was very humbled and surprised by the award,” Shrum said in a written statement. Receiving the award “is more a reflection on the energy, effort, and passion of residents and business owners in Eagle … than my own effort.”

Shrum was awarded for being “hardworking and dedicated” and for genuinely caring about the town of Eagle and surrounding communities, according to the release.

Last year’s ARTwalk: “Murder on Broadway” earned the award for best event alongside “Virtual First Friday,” an event held in Colorado Springs.

Special to the Daily

“I think the EagleARTS team winning their award for Event of the Year is proof that there are already amazing things taking place in Downtown Eagle. I’m just trying to help steer them forward,” Shrum said.

The town of Eagle has been raking in the awards this year with town manager Brandy Reitter being recognized as city manager of the year by the Colorado City and County Management Association.

The Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence have been given out annually by Downtown Colorado, Inc. since 2003, according to the release.

Downtown Colorado, Inc. is a statewide nonprofit that provides support to help revitalize Colorado municipalities, according to their website.

“The Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence have always been a way to celebrate downtown champions and projects.” Executive Director of Downtown Colorado, Inc., Katherine Correll, said in the release.

“With the pandemic, the awards maintained the sense of downtown community and allowed our Colorado downtowns to show how brightly they can shine,“ Correll said. ”We are proud to honor all of our nominees and winners and to create a platform for peer learning with the amazing downtowns in Colorado.”

