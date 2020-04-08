Eagle’s Bonfire Block Party postponed until late August

The Bonfire Block Party in Eagle, originally set for June 12-14, has been postponed until Aug. 28-30.

Robbie Prechtl | Special to the Daily

Due to worldwide uncertainty from the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and to ensure the safety of guests, artists, vendors, and the Eagle County community, Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events have announced that the 2020 Bonfire Block Party is postponed to the last weekend in August.

This year marks the eighth annual Bonfire Block Party. Originally slated for June 12-14, the new dates are August 28-30. The annual Eagle Outside Fest that takes place in tandem with Block Party is also postponed until August.

A refund process for ticket holders unable to attend in August will be available via the Bonfire Block Party website within the next week. Tickets purchased for the original June dates will be applied to the new August dates with no action needed.

The brewery and its event partner, Optimum Events, are working to keep the original band lineup and all intended weekend plans intact. More announcements will be made later, and organizers say they will continue to prioritize public health over good times.

“With circumstances far out of our control, we’re more grateful to the town of Eagle, our ticket buyers, the bands, and our partners than ever before,” Bonfire co-owner Amanda Jessen said in a press release. “Over the last few weeks, keeping the Bonfire family safe and together has been our top priority, and we’re relieved that that has been possible so far. With the announcement of the (new August) dates, we’re excited to all have something to look forward to, and ready to bring our community the best Bonfire Block Party yet, circumstances permitting.”

Live music tours, events, and festivals all over the world have been canceled or postponed due to the continuing safety concerns as a result of the pandemic.

“The music industry, and every business type associated with it, has been absolutely decimated by this crisis,” Optimum Events owner Ted Wenninger said. “We’re driven to keep the Bonfire Block Party going not only for the community here in Eagle, but also for all the artists, vendors, and staff that have seen their livelihoods disappear.”

A portion of all Bonfire Block Party proceeds benefit The Cycle Effect. For more information and to buy tickets online, go to http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

