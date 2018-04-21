Eagle’s Broadway Station will bring commercial, residential to Eagle’s downtown

When: Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.

Where: Corner of Second and Broadway, downtown Eagle.

EAGLE — A unique project will bring thousands of feet of commercial space and a couple dozen affordable apartments to downtown.

Broadway Station will replace two buildings along Broadway in downtown Eagle, adding 6,374 square feet of commercial space and 22 studio apartments.

Supporters see it as an opportunity to revitalize Eagle's downtown, said Joanna Hopkins, owner of Hopkins Development Strategies, the project planner. Hopkins works with developers around the area and has been part of the mountain real estate community for more than a decade and a half.

"I beg that we reconsider the reasons preventing us from making our downtown as cool again as it felt when we first finished the streetscape around 2008," said Tara Picklo, owner of Yeti's Grind, a downtown Eagle business, who commented on the project. "As the rest of Eagle expands around recreation, we must meet them with open businesses, positive vibes and a cohesive town vision. Overall, Broadway just needs some love."

Revitalize downtown Eagle

The developers are Eagle locals Bryan Desmond and Lachie Thomas. They saw an opportunity when the buildings were listed for sale, Hopkins said, sharing the vision to revitalize downtown Eagle with more commercial space and rental apartments.

"Bryan Desmond is a voting member of our community, involved and invested. I feel no one would do a better job of improving Eagle, now and for the future," said Kay Guffey, who owns one of the structures that will be removed as part of the project.

Charlie Brown owns the Mountain Pedaler bike shops in Eagle and Minturn. He'll be temporarily inconvenienced while Broadway Station is being built but said it's a good long-term idea.

"I am in favor of this project because it will provide an affordable housing option and add vitality to the downtown area," Brown said in a letter to the town.

Brown's Mountain Pedaler is in one of the buildings that will be removed to make way for Broadway Station. Brown will be open through this summer in his current location.

The developers are looking for some temporary space for him while the building is under construction. When it is completed, he's moving back.

Demolition begins in the fall. It should be wrapped in about 18 months, Hopkins said.

Broadway Station was approved through what's called a minor development review. Because it's not changing or increasing any of the utilities coming to the project — water, sewer and power — it did not need town board approval. Desmond and Thomas only needed planning department approval.

"The water supply is perfectly adequate, built for this level of use," Hopkins said.

However, they'll provide a courtesy presentation to the town board during its Tuesday, May 8, meeting.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.