Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023

The Capitol Theatre is a staple of Eagle Ranch. Locals may see a new grocery store and a collection of apartments coming to the area.soon.

Barry Eckhaus/Vail Daily archives

Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location.

In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.

Brad Hagedorn said Gold Dust Capital Partners is a family-owned and operated company working out of Eagle. The company worked on several local developments in the past, including Mountain Valley Homes, Eagle Landing Project, homes in Gypsum’s Buckhorn Valley, the Edwards Self-Storage Center and other custom projects and remodels.

“We’ve been active in real estate work in Eagle County since around 2011,” Hagedorn said. “We all live, work, play and raise our families here in Eagle County.”

Gold Dust Capital Partners requested a minor development permit for 1200 Capitol Street for a mixed-use project including affordable housing options and commercial space for Gold Dust Capitol Partners. Town planner Jessica Lake explained that the residential aspect of the three-story building includes 16 high-density apartments, which include eight studios and eight two-bedroom apartments. She said final construction drawings are expected in early 2023.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Additionally, Lake highlighted that this supply of affordable housing, should it be approved, will not only benefit those in our community on the hunt, but also the businesses within the Eagle Commercial Center and all throughout town as potential and current employees may have a place to stay.

Lake explained that in order to be approved, the 1200 Capitol project must meet two additional conditions. One: The developers need to apply for and obtain a right of way from Public Works. Two: the developers need to submit a lighting plan for approval, ensuring that it is in full Dark Sky compliance.

In the same area, pending separate approval is an all-new Village Market. The potential Eagle Ranch grocery store would increase options for locals and create a closer-to-home grocery option for nearby residents. Lake said the market currently does not have an approved development permit.