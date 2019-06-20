Eagle’s Castle Peak center hosts ‘Longest Day’ event fundraiser on Friday

The Castle Peak Senior Live and Rehabilitation Center will host a “Longest Day” fund raiser June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event features beer and wine and hot and cold appetizers prepared by Chef Marty. Ryan Ericsson will perform, playing original music and cover songs in the country and folk traditions.

The event also includes a silent auction. Items available to bid on include art pieces created by residents through the Memories in the Making Art Program, and other items donated by local businesses.

All of the funds raised through the art auction will be donated in support of The Alzheimer’s Association.



A $15 suggested donation provides access to the event, food, drink, and live music.

Online donations are accepted at http://act.alz.org/goto/castlepeakmemoriesinthemaking, or bring your money to the event.

For more information, call Stephanie Sheridan, 970-989-4727.