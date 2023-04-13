Eagle’s Castle Peak Senior Life earns an award from Pinnacle Quality Insight

Castle Peak Senior Life was recently recognized as being among the top such facilities in the U.S.

Archive photo

Castle Peak Senior Life recently earned a “Customer Experience Award” an evaluation organization, Pinnacle Quality Insight. The award is a result of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12–month average in the following categories:

Skilled Nursing:

Cleanliness

Dignity and Respect

Safety and Security

Assisted Living:

Cleanliness

Dignity and Respect

Move-in Process

Executive Director Shelly Cornish said it is an honor for Castle Peak to receive this award and be recognized as one of the top performers in senior care across the nation.

“I feel so blessed to work with such an incredible team that values and honors our residents so well,” Cornish said. “Our main goal in every interaction is to see to it that our residents receive the very best customer service — the kind of care they deserve.”

Throughout 2022, Castle Peak residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated Castle Peak in multiple categories.

Pinnacle Quality Insight is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Castle Peak is a Cassia community. Cassia provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.