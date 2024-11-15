Eagle’s Community Impact Award for 2024 goes to the K2T Collective

The Eagle Town Council at its Nov. 12 meeting named The K2T Collective with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate as the recipient of the 2024 Community Impact Award. Now in its 10th year, the award celebrates individuals, businesses or organizations making significant, positive contributions to the Eagle community.

Council member Nick Sunday commended K2T Collective members Kim Fritzler, TJ Davis and Kelly Moser for their dedication to Eagle, highlighting their extensive community involvement.

“K2T Collective’s engagement is truly remarkable,” Sunday said. “They are passionate about supporting our youth, enhancing events and making Eagle a vibrant place to live, work and play. They are recognized for sponsoring multiple local events and generously volunteering their time throughout the year.”

In addition to K2T Collective, five other nominees were recognized, including Karen Jarchow with Vail Valley RIDE, Sheryl Staten with Mountain Recreation, Eagle Town Council member Bryan Woods, Nicole Asselin and Laura Turitz with Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and Kyle Foster with Seagull’s Cycles.



Since its establishment in 2014, the Community Impact Award has honored the town’s spirit of creativity, resourcefulness and community dedication. Past recipients have included Ernest Seager and Raenette Johnson in 2023; Kyle Foster in 2022; Jennifer Filipowski in 2021; Andy Clark in 2020; Jay Lucas, Tara Novak and Kat Conner in 2019; Alexis and Stan Kensinger in 2018; Rosie Shearwood in 2017; Mick Daly in 2016; John Shipp in 2015; and Scott Turnipseed and Chris Cook in 2014.

For more information, email Eagle Town Clerk Jenny Rakow jenny.rakow@townofeagle.org , or call 970-328-9623.