Eagle’s Glenn Lowe comes up short in GOP primary race

Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek will be the Republican candidate for House District 26 after winning Tuesday's primary.

Courtesy photo

Running for public office can be a tough decision. It was easy for Glenn Lowe.

Lowe, of Eagle, came up short in his Republican primary race against Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek to represent the party for State House District 26 in the November general election. Early returns showed Wolfson earning just more than 60% of the vote in the district.

Early returns Here are early results from Colorado House District 26: Savannah Wolfson: 5,256. Glenn Lowe III: 3,448. In Eagle County, Lowe earned just less than 61% of the vote in early returns.

That district, redrawn for this election, now includes Eagle, Routt, Rio Blanco, and Moffat counties. Lowe won only Eagle County in early returns.

Winning his home county was important, Lowe said, adding he’s proud of his campaign this year.

“I ran a clean campaign, I set a good example for my boys … I respect the will of the voters,” he said.

Lowe said he wishes Wolfson luck in the general election.

Glenn Lowe of Eagle failed to secure enough votes in his race against Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek.

Courtesy photo

“I hope she does well,” Lowe said, adding, “I hope she understands she’s a voice for everybody (in the district). That’s what I was hoping to be.”

Lowe noted that more than 50% of voters in the district are unaffiliated.

“They need somebody they can count on,” he said.

Wolfson said she’s looking forward to both a united Republican Party in the general election, adding she’s “looking forward to a lot of unaffiliated (voters) jumping on board because a lot of people are unhappy with the direction of the state right now.”

Lowe acknowledged that running for office was a “lot of work.” But, he added, he’s made a lot of new friends in the process.

Lowe said the reason his decision to run for office was easy came from the support of his family and friends.

Wolfson said her campaign showed many voters in the district agree with her views on the state of the state.

“I’m excited that everybody is like-minded with me this year, that we want affordability, a crackdown on crime, and an end to war on rural Colorado,” she said. “I will need a lot of the same enthusiasm that we saw in the primary, but on a larger scale going forward.”

Wolfson will face Democrat Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs in the general election. Lukens was unopposed in the primary.

Lowe said the primary campaign was a lot of work. Going forward, he said, “I’m going to go fishing.”

Dylan Anderson of the Steamboat Pilot contributed reporting to this story