Eagle’s second water plant to break ground July 10. Plant to secure town’s water needs for the next two decades
June 30, 2018
If You Go
What: Eagle’s lower basin water treatment plant groundbreaking
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10
Where: On-site, just east of the wastewater treatment plant on Violet Lane
Information: Join the Town of Eagle for a shovel celebration, site tour of the future plant, and meet the key partners. For information, go to townofeagle.org/waterplant
What it will cost
$26,705,796: Total project cost
$23,424,732: Guaranteed maximum price of the plant itself
$100,000: The amount of fees that water users will not pay, because the town board waived them
$19 million: Maximum amount Eagle will borrow to build the plant.
$10 million: Amount Eagle has saved in a special fund to help pay for this.
How they’ll pay for it
3,100: Number of rate payers who’ll split the cost. That includes multi-family projects.
$12.50: variable monthly surcharge for all account holders. That surcharge will sunset when the plant is paid off in about 22 years.
3 percent: Annual increase in water rates starting in 2020. That’s the average inflation rate for the past several years.
Tiered payment structure: The more water you use, the more you’ll pay per gallon.
Two years: Projected construction time.
For more information regarding the Lower Water Basin Treatment Plant, like the Town of Eagle on Facebook, sign up for Eagle Today, or visit townofeagle.org/waterplant.
EAGLE — The idea for Eagle's second water treatment plant has been kicking around for a decade.
On Tuesday, July 10, it's an idea whose time has come.
The town will break ground for its new lower basin water treatment plant that morning. It will be built on Violet Avenue, just east of the existing plant.
"Come join us for a celebratory groundbreaking of the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant, tour the project site, meet all of the key partners integral to keeping this critical project for Eagle's future moving," said Eagle Mayor Anne McKibbin.
During the event, town officials will address construction, the timeline and turn some ceremonial dirt.
Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2020.
Why it's needed
The second water treatment plan was initially proposed in 2007. The initial design was completed in 2012.
Estimated construction costs are approximately $23 million.
The town has $10 million saved, to be used for a down payment. The remaining cost will be covered by a low interest 20-year loan from the state revolving fund.
Broomfield-based MWH Constructors will build the plant.
Eagle's current plant runs at around 80 percent capacity during the peak summer lawn irrigation season.
The new plant will generate up to 2.5 million gallons of water per day, and can be expanded to 5 million gallons per day. It should fulfill the town's projected growth needs for the next 20 years.
The existing plant's capacity is limited, and nears capacity during the peak summer watering season. That makes the town's water supply vulnerable to drought and extreme weather circumstances.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
