Eagle’s second water plant to break ground July 10. Plant to secure town’s water needs for the next two decades

If You Go

What: Eagle’s lower basin water treatment plant groundbreaking

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10

Where: On-site, just east of the wastewater treatment plant on Violet Lane

Information: Join the Town of Eagle for a shovel celebration, site tour of the future plant, and meet the key partners. For information, go to townofeagle.org/waterplant

What it will cost

$26,705,796: Total project cost

$23,424,732: Guaranteed maximum price of the plant itself

$100,000: The amount of fees that water users will not pay, because the town board waived them

$19 million: Maximum amount Eagle will borrow to build the plant.

$10 million: Amount Eagle has saved in a special fund to help pay for this.

How they’ll pay for it

3,100: Number of rate payers who’ll split the cost. That includes multi-family projects.

$12.50: variable monthly surcharge for all account holders. That surcharge will sunset when the plant is paid off in about 22 years.

3 percent: Annual increase in water rates starting in 2020. That’s the average inflation rate for the past several years.

Tiered payment structure: The more water you use, the more you’ll pay per gallon.

Two years: Projected construction time.

For more information regarding the Lower Water Basin Treatment Plant, like the Town of Eagle on Facebook, sign up for Eagle Today, or visit townofeagle.org/waterplant.