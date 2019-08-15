EagleVail car crash knocked out power Wednesday night

EAGLEVAIL — An auto accident knocked out electricity to more than 100 Holy Cross Energy customers for about four hours starting the evening of Aug. 14.

Holy Cross meters began reporting an outage at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, the result of a car hitting a power pole between the Ti Amo and Ski Butlers along U.S. Highway 6.

A crew was dispatched to the scene, and the outage was repaired at 2:18 a.m. Thursday.

In all, 111 power meters lost service.