EagleVail resident calls for help after seeing moose heading up Interstate 70 on-ramp late Thursday night

Moose are not an uncommon site in EagleVail, but one resident was concerned when she saw one heading for Interstate 70 late Thursday night.

Lindsay Hardy | Special to the Daily

Lindsay Hardy is the chair of the town of Avon’s Planning and Zoning Commission, but she didn’t have a plan for when she encountered a moose wandering around EagleVail late Thursday night.

After 11 p.m., Hardy saw the moose walking down Eagle Road in EagleVail and “headed literally up the on-ramp” of Interstate 70, Hardy said in an Instagram message, along with a video. So she called local police for help.

“I was more worried for the moose and anyone who would hit it,” Hardy said.

The encounter serves as a reminder to be careful around wildlife, especially at night, and be on the lookout for wildlife when driving.

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife website, moose weren’t always roaming around Colorado. In 1978, the state’s wildlife managers arranged for the transplant of 12 moose from Utah into Colorado. Today, CPW estimates about 3,000 moose in Colorado.