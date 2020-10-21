EagleVail’s Homestake Peak School has a COVID-19 case

A COVID-19 diagnosis at Homestake Peak in EagleVail has sent the entire seventh grade class into remote learning.



Eagle County Schools has announced that a student at Homestake Peak School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, a seveth grade cohort group will transition to remote learning, with some members of that group also being directed to quarantine by Eagle County Public Health. Other students and staff are not impacted. Students and staff may resume their normal schedule on Nov. 3. Those receiving quarantine orders must quarantine according to the dates in the order. Three staff members and 18 students will quarantine. An additional 30 students will transition to remote learning.

Notifications went to parents Tuesday evening following notice that afternoon by Public Health. At present, there is no cause for concern or action for the other grades, so other Homestake Peak students will continue attending school as scheduled.

Siblings and parents of the impacted students do not need to quarantine and can attend school unless they develop symptoms at home. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider and Public Health for further instructions.

Each case of COVID-19 is followed up by public health officials. As part of this public health investigation:

The person diagnosed stays home until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 are assessed.

The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home for 14 days after the exposure.

Cooperation is critical to managing the spread of the virus.

“This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread, Eagle County Schools Superintendent Philip Qualman said. “We thank Public Health, the staff, and families for working hard to contain the spread and all wish our student a speedy recovery.”

For more information, go to eagleschools.net.