Early Bird Pricing Ends Thursday for Bonfire Block Party Festival

Ticket prices for the 2019 Bonfire Block Party will increase after midnight on Thursday. Specially priced Early Bird general admission and Sili Package tickets, currently available at $30 and $45, will increase beginning on Friday.

Featuring 11 bands on three stages, the fifth annual Bonfire Block Party has announced that North Mississippi Allstars, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Ripe and The Lil Smokies will perform during the two-day festival. Other music acts will be announced on Tuesday, March 19, and a Lineup Release Shindig will be held at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle on the same day.

In addition to general admission, the Block Party offers a two-day VIP experience and on the third day, a Sunday Sayonara closing concert and brunch. Both taking place in a tented area on Broadway and Second Street in Downtown Eagle. Kids 12 and under are free for general admission and two and under are free for the VIP experience and Sunday Sayonara event.

A portion of all Bonfire Block Party proceeds will benefit Eagle County nonprofit organization, The Cycle Effect. For more information and to purchase Early Bird tickets online, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.