AVON — Wildridge resident Chico Thuon was the clear leader in Avon's town council election, with Tamra Nottingham Underwood, Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes also elected to the seven-member board, according to unofficial results issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Those results showed Thuon receiving more than 800 votes, with Nottingham Underwood, Prince and Smith Hymes all receiving between 667 and 687 votes.

Prince and Smith Hymes are incumbent candidates, first elected in 2014, while Nottingham Underwood served on the Avon Town Council from 2004 to 2008.

Thuon, who has never served on council, said his goal in running was to show his kids the importance of community service.

"I wanted to show them that you need to step up and serve in your community and give back," Thuon said. "I think it's truly important that kids learn that, and it's probably something they can't learn in school."

Thuon said he talked to as many Avon residents as he could throughout his campaign.

Recommended Stories For You

"I let them know I'll be a steward of their money and their decisions," he said.

Also in Avon, the tobacco tax is expected to pass with early returns showing that question receiving more than 75 percent approval in town.

The tobacco tax will raise the price of a pack of cigarettes in town by $3 and will also create an additional 40 percent sales tax on cigarettes and other nicotine products. The council sought the ballot question to create the new tax after raising the purchasing age for tobacco products in Avon to 21, which prevented the town from collecting tobacco tax revenues issued by the state.