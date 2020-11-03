Gypsum residents want to control their tobacco tax funds

In 2019, Eagle County voters resoundingly passed a tax on tobacco and nicotine products. On Tuesday, Gypsum voters said they wanted that money to be spent at home.

Election results reported by the Eagle County clerk at 9 p.m. showed 1,879 (57%) Gypsum residents favored Question 2D. The measure had 1,446 (43%) votes in opposition.

Ballot question 2D asked Gypsum voters to allow the town to levy and collect Eagle County’s approved $4 per pack/40% nicotine product tax. In the ballot measure’s TABOR notice, the argument for the request noted it would allow “the collection of the taxes currently levied by the county to be collected by the town of Gypsum so that they may be allocated and spent in the town of Gypsum at the discretion of the Gypsum Town Council. Taxes will not increase but your tax dollars, collected in your community, will be able to work in your community for the needs of your community.”

There were no TABOR written comments submitted in opposition to the ballot measure.