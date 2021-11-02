Early returns show third term possibility likely for commissioners

Joanne Cermak verifies and counts ballots before securing them on Election Day Tuesday in Eagle. Cermak has been working elections since at least 2005, doing most all jobs affiliated with elections, even picking ballots up one year.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

An effort to allow the Eagle County Commissioners a third term is looking likely to pass, with 7 p.m. results showing the effort up by more than 1,700 votes.

6,531 Eagle County residents have had their votes counted in favor of the third term, with 4,802 opposed, a more than 15 percent margin in favor. Another round of votes is expected to be tabulated at the 9 p.m. hour.

Ballot issue 1A asked voters if persons elected to the office of county commissioner should be limited to serving three consecutive terms, a modification of the current limit of two terms as allowed for under the Colorado constitution.

The effort was brought forward by Brian Bryan Treu, who said the idea was his.

“I came up from Larimer County and commissioners there were three four-year term commissioners, and I just think it’s a better platform for commissioners to deal with issues,” Treu said. “I think it allows commissioners to have a little more expertise in areas that aren’t just local.”

The Eagle County Commissioners also supported the idea, saying the commissioners who are able to serve longer have more influence on behalf of their county on a statewide basis.

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry has served for more than eight years as of this summer due to the fact that she was appointed to her first term. Her appointment occurred in July of 2013. Chandler-Henry is the county’s representative to the Water Quality Quantity Committee (QQ), Reudi Reservoir Water and Power Authority, Northwest Colorado Council of Government Economic Development District Board of Directors, Lake Creek Affordable Housing Corporation, FirstNet Governing Board, and the Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors.

Chandler-Henry said if counties want to have influence at the state and national level, “it takes a while to make those relationships and those connections and work your way into leadership in those levels, the counties who have three terms in their commissioners seem to make good headway in that.”