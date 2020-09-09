PHOTOS: Vail area sees first snow of the season in towns | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Vail area sees first snow of the season in towns

Chris Dillmann
  

From hot summer weather to a winter storm in a matter of hours, Vail Valley had a wild weather ride this week.

