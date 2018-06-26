Earn your beer: Vail Valley Brew Fest in Avon features Rocky Mountain Brew Run

Rocky Mountain Brew Runs aims to give runners what they have been "thirsting" for: a social 5K fun run and Colorado craft beer.

Colorado is home to a culture of people who love the perfect pairing: running and a good beer. There are over 70 running clubs in the state and multiple fun runs and competitive races to choose from every weekend of the year. The state also hosts over 20 (and counting) beer festivals and boasts over 300 craft breweries.

Rocky Mountain Brew Runs has partnered with the Vail Valley Brew Fest on June 30 for a special event happening in Avon. After a 5K social run/walk, participants will enjoy unlimited local brew and cider sampling, food trucks, live music, games and more mountain fun.

Cost is $35 for just the run; $65 for the run and access to the Brew Fest; or $40 for Brew Fest tickets only.

The Brew Fest will feature other attractions as well, including Beer Olympics games.

RMBR supports the local nonprofit Epic Experience, which organizes free access and instruction for outdoor adventures like whitewater kayaking, horseback riding and rock climbing to young people and adults with cancer. Learn more about Epic Experience at http://www.epicexperience.org.

For more information about Rocky Mountain Brew Runs and the Avon Brew Run/Vail Valley Brew Fest, visit http://www.rockymountainbrewruns.com.