East Vail community picnic draws quite a crowd

Town of Vail employees grill burgers and brats during the Community Picnic Tuesday in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

EAST VAIL — The town of Vail hosted its first neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, in East Vail’s Bighorn Park. With the perfect summer day as a backdrop for a picnic, the event drew a large crowd of full-time and part-time residents, town employees, visitors and dogs.

This is the 23rd year the town has hosted the annual picnics, with the West Vail picnic scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8. The events offer an opportunity for the neighborhood to interact with the town, discover new happenings and events, connect with their neighbors, and of course, enjoy a free lunch.

“It’s just such a lovely event for people to come out, see each other and connect,” said Kathleen Halloran, the town’s deputy town manager, adding that it offers a great environment for the town staff to “mingle, spend time with folks, put faces to names and get feedback in a casual way.”

The East Vail picnic, she noted, is “always the busiest.”

All of the town staff attended the event, with several booths set up to share about Vail’s current happenings and initiatives.

Support Local Journalism Donate



At Tuesday’s event at Bighorn Park, Vail police officers shared information about bike registration, members of the fire department chatted up residents about the Fire Free Five and other resiliency programming, and members of the mobility department shared planning for a new Go Vail 2045 mobility and transportation master plan and much more.

“It is an opportunity for us to put out some of the educational materials, whether it’s on some big projects we’ve got coming on, environmental efforts, whatever — all our employees come out and share their programs,” Halloran said.

While some ended up at the park somewhat incidentally — either spotting the signs throughout town that day or happening into the event during their daily dog walk — others planned their work schedules around it.

EagleVail resident Nicole Karsch, who does landscaping locally, said she usually sees when the picnics are and makes sure she hits her East Vail and Vail properties on those days.

The line for free food at Vail Community Picnic on Tuesday in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

For most, the picnic offered an opportunity to come out and connect with neighbors. Connie Lippert has lived part-time in Vail for 40-some years, splitting her time between East Vail and St. Louis. Lippert was sitting with her friends Pam Craine and Margaret Blazek and said she comes out to the picnic every year.

“There’s nothing better than these burgers,” she said. “Whenever they have the picnic I come, because I think it’s a great way to meet some neighbors that I didn’t know before.”

Plus, it encapsulates everything she loves most about Vail: “The summer, the weather, and it’s just beautiful.”

Similarly, Larry and Debbie Golightly — who have lived part-time in Vail since 1998 — said that they’ve been to almost every single picnic.

For kiddos Brooklyn and Betsy Boyd, who were on their annual family trip to Vail from their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was just another day in their favorite park.

“We come here every day,” Betsy said.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Listing their favorite things about their annual Vail trip, Brooklyn said it was the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and her daily exercise and subsequent cold plunge into Gore Creek with her dad, while Betsy said it was the hikes and parks in East Vail as well as Avon’s Nottingham Park.

The Boyd family has a property in Gore Creek Meadows that has been passed down one generation already. The family has been coming to Vail for around 40 years. Chris Boyd, the girls’ grandfather, said they love coming to the picnics when they line up with their trip, saying it’s great to see everybody and to share their gratitude for the town’s police officers and firefighters.

It also offers an opportunity for some of the neighborhood’s newer residents to interact with the community.

Tiffany and Lee Taylor just closed on a new home in the Vail Racquet Club in March but have been coming to Vail for around 25 years. Initially, they were coming out every winter to ski, but nine years ago they came for their first summer, and as Lee Taylor put it: “We switched teams.”

“Now, we never come in the winter,” Tiffany Taylor said.

For them, summer in Vail offers the perfect opportunity to escape the summer heat in Savannah, Georgia, where they split their time, but also to hike, attend concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and make friends.

“We’ve been other places in Colorado, but to me, Vail’s just got a cool vibe,” Lee Taylor said.

The town will hold the second community picnic in West Vail at Donovan Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 8. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will serve free food and drink on a first-come, first-serve basis.