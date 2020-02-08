East Vail noise meeting set for Feb. 13

Improving the west side of Vail Pass will be the focus of a Feb. 13 meeting at the Vail Golf Club clubhouse.



As part of the Interstate 70 Vail Pass Auxiliary Lane study, the Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, to explain the project’s noise analysis process and share the results.

The meeting will be held at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse at 1775 Sunburst Drive and will be focused specifically on traffic noise in East Vail. The meeting will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house. Residents and property owners in East Vail are encouraged to attend. The boundaries of the noise study extend from the East Vail interchange at mile marker 180 to the Vail Pass rest area at mile marker 190.

Meeting materials will be available on the project web page, http://www.codot.gov/projects/I-70-West-Vail-Auxiliary-Lanes, beginning Feb. 24 for those unable to attend the meeting. Visit the project web page to join the project mailing list or submit a comment or question.

For more information, contact Leah Langerman, public involvement coordinator at 720-225-4651 or via email at cdot_wvailpassauxlanes@state.co.us.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting an Environmental Assessment study to improve safety and operations on the West Vail Pass portion of I-70. Following two public meetings and extensive coordination with local, state and federal agencies and stakeholder groups, a proposed action has been identified.

Proposed improvements include an eastbound and westbound auxiliary lane from the East Vail exit to the Vail Pass rest area on I-70. Preliminary design and technical analysis of the benefits and impacts of the improvements have been occurring over the past year. Findings will be documented in the environmental analysis report, which is expected to be available for public review late this summer. Final design and construction will follow as funding becomes available.