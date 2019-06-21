East Vail parcel gets first hearing Monday at 1 p.m.

The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission on June 24 will hold the first of at least three meetings regarding a proposal for workforce housing on a parcel near the Interstate 70 East Vail interchange.

VAIL — It’s conceivable, if unlikely, that the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission might have the final say on a housing proposal for a parcel in East Vail. Hearings on that proposal begin June 24.

The proposal, by Triumph Development, is for Booth Heights. The proposed project sits on a portion of a 23.3 acre parcel just north of the East Vail interchange off Interstate 70.

If approved, the project would occupy 5.4 acres of the site. The remainder of the property in 2017 was re-zoned into the town’s Natural Area Preservation zone district. That’s one of the town’s most restrictive regarding what can — and mostly can’t — be built.

Triumph in 2018 signed a contract to purchase the parcel from Vail Resorts. Triumph earlier this year proposed a deal with the town of Vail in which the town would have purchased the entire parcel for $4 million. The deal would have resulted in between 130 and 140 one- and two-bedroom units on the property. A split town council on March 19 voted 4-3 to reject the deal. After that vote, Triumph Chief Operating Officers Michael O’Connor said the company would return to the town with a proposal that complies with existing zoning.

That’s the proposal the town’s planning commission will begin to review on June 24.

At the council’s June 18 meeting, Vail Planning Manager Chris Neubecker told council members there will be at least three meetings, perhaps more. The current schedule of review breaks down like this:

• June 24: Review includes a visit to the property and a general introduction and review of the proposal. Commission members will also review the site plan, along with architectural and development standards, as well as the conditional use permit required for the 30% of the units that can be sold at market rates.

• July 8: Commission members will review an environmental impact report and proposals for wildlife and rockfall mitigation, traffic impacts and other elements of the plan.

• Aug. 12: The commission will review any revisions needed from the first meetings, as well as a subdivision plan required for the for-sale units, and a possible phasing schedule.

Planning and Environmental Commission meetings begin at 1 p.m. in the Vail Town Council chambers. Public comment will be taken at all meetings.

While the commission could have the final word on the proposal, it’s probable that the Vail Town Council will “call up” that decision for further review.ß

