East Vail prescribed burn planned, as conditions permit
newsroom@vaildaily.com
VAIL — Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct prescribed fire operations in East Vail in mid- to late April as conditions permit.
The prescribed fire will take place in the Katsos Ranch area of East Vail
This project will involve burning grasses and scattered brush to improve winter range for the East Vail bighorn sheep herd. The project will also reduce wildfire fuels adjacent to the community. Approximately two acres of grass on the Booth Creek berm will be burned to stimulate new growth and improve forage, plus two acres of grass adjacent to the North Frontage Road.
A burn plan has been developed for this project following national interagency fire standards. The plan has been reviewed by a third party evaluator to ensure all standards are addressed including safety and environmental considerations. The prescribed fire will be conducted in accordance to the written plan.
Prescribed fire operations are dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and disperse rather than settling onto the highway and into residential areas. Operations will occur when there are adequate weather conditions to minimize risks while meeting project objectives. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70 and some smoke may settle into lower elevations in the evening hours.

The Booth Creek prescribed fire is part of a larger effort to improve winter habitat for the bighorn sheep herd. Additional work will include mechanical treatment of shrubs and removal of downed logs within the sheep travel corridors.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, go to http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health. Anyone who may have health problems that may be aggravated by smoke production should notify Paul Cada with Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-477-3475.