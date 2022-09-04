East Vail trail traffic declines a bit after two busy summers

There seem to be fewer users this summer on the Booth Lake trail.

Rick Spitzer/Daily archive photo

The trails in Vail, particularly those in East Vail, saw an explosion of use in the past couple of years. That wave seems to have crested.

User numbers from the U.S. Forest Service won’t be in for a few weeks, but anecdotal evidence points to fewer users on the trail this year than in 2020 and 2021.

Trail traffic skyrocketed in 2020, with a 40% jump in users on the Booth Lake Trail in East Vail compared to 2019. Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid, who has long championed ways to reduce trail traffic, particularly into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, said she’s seen “a lot fewer people” on the trails. But, she acknowledged, she takes her trips on those trails at times she knows there are fewer people out.

Tougher trailhead access

A portion of that decline may be due to the fact it’s harder to get to the Booth Lake Trail, since the trailhead parking area was closed in June of 2021. Langmaid said there are still traffic problems in the residential areas, with vehicles being ticketed and towed.

While neighbors may “not be sensing much relief,” Langmaid said more people are taking the town bus to the area. Still, she added, many trail users are driving to the site, then driving back to the Vail Village or Lionshead parking structures.

Ellen Miller has for several years been one of the town’s trail volunteers. Miller said she’s had “positive experiences” with both visitors and residents out on the trails this summer.

Miller in the summer of 2020 sent the Vail Daily photos of trash, including face masks, discarded on the town’s trails. This situation this year is “so much better” Miller said.

Miller credited the town of Vail’s efforts in putting out signs about trail etiquette and providing information to visitors.

Amanda Zinn, who runs the town’s welcome centers in Vail Village and Lionshead, said while there may be fewer users on the trail, hiking options remain the top question visitors ask. The town in the coming months will install new displays about hiking in the welcome centers to help with those education efforts, Zinn said.

Still plenty of users

But there are still plenty of people out in the backcountry.

Leanne Veldhuis, district ranger of the Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District, said while there may be fewer users on some popular trails, others are seeing more use than in 2021.

The trail to the Mount of the Holy Cross, for instance, saw roughly 1,000 users in July 2021. About 1,500 people were on that trail during July of this year.

While user numbers are still being compiled, Veldhuis said she believes user numbers “are becoming a little more reasonable.”

Veldhuis credited Vail’s restrictions to trailhead access for the Booth Lake Trail for helping keep numbers down.

The increase in use on the Booth Lake Trail has prompted Langmaid in the past to call for restrictions that could include permits to use that trail. But that’s a long process. Veldhuis noted that it took seven years to institute a permit system on the Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon.

Before the 2019 Grizzly Creek Fire in the canyon, shuttle buses took hikers from Glenwood Springs to the trailhead. The trail was closed after the fire and through much of 2021. Trail use has gone this year to a timed entry system, but numbers are still controlled.

Langmaid said she isn’t feeling the need at the moment for permits on the Booth Lake Trail.

“It’s always something we need to be considering,” she said. “I don’t want to limit access. We need to be protecting the resource and ensuring access.”