East West Hospitality buys Spa Struck Spa at The Charter at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — East West Hospitality has purchased Vail Valley's Spa Struck.

Located in The Charter at Beaver Creek, Spa Struck has full menu of spa treatments, including Swedish and hot stone massages, facials, nail care and body wraps, along with a spa boutique.

With 11 treatment rooms, Spa Struck treatments include the Skiers Performance Massage with BioFreeze ($135 for 50 minutes), a combination of massage and stretching to decrease muscle soreness and the Pomegranate Delight Body Scrub ($145 for 50 minutes), which uses a body polish of Pomegranate seed oils and rice bran oil to renew and refresh the skin.

"We are excited to bring our expertise in spa and wellness to The Charter, one of the original and iconic properties in Beaver Creek," said Gaye Steinke, Vice President of Spa & Wellness for East West Hospitality. "We will operate Spa Struck through the winter and anticipate a remodel in the spring of 2019. We appreciate the partnership and stewardship of the Wyndham Vacation Rental group to help elevate Spa Struck to an even higher level of service for the Beaver Creek community."

Guests of Spa Struck can also access The Charter's Fitness Center, with steam rooms and sauna, indoor lap pool, summer-season outdoor pool and three hot tubs.

For more information, go to http://www.spastruck.com. For more information about East West Hospitality, go to http://www.eastwest.com.