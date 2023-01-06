East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters

East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000 square foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its Grand Opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. In addition to this recently completed space, East West Hospitality also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023, establishing a substantial commitment to Avon as the anchor of the town’s premier office asset.

Located adjacent to the Slifer House in the Seasons building on Benchmark Road, Hospitality House was more than a year in the making. Envisioned as a vibrant and welcoming environment that reflects East West’s hallmarks of guest experience and service excellence, the space accommodates a modern mix of in-office and hybrid team members.

Gibson acquired the 71,979 square foot commercial portion of Seasons in December 2021. Facing the imminent vacate of long-time anchor tenant, Vail Resorts, the new owners immediately began work repositioning the asset. Ownership has since curated a dynamic tenant mix for the development, including prominent engineering and design firms and various local service tenants. Gibson also secured a long-term extension with Vail’s Prater Lane daycare center, which was a major priority for ownership, providing an important service to the residents of Avon.

Hospitality House’s over 7,000-square-foot collaboration space was designed by Boulder-based Jeremy Lacy of Ideations and constructed by RA Nelson Construction. It features an inviting front lobby surrounded by three-dimensional art that represents East West Hospitality’s mountain, beach and urban destinations. Individual workspaces are scattered throughout the office, complemented by open-plan seating and communal tables for idea-sharing, collaboration, and meetings with creative partners. Underscoring East West’s commitment to hospitality, the space features an open kitchen, patio areas and even a retrofitted sprinter van for team gatherings and events.

“We know that bringing people together makes extraordinary things happen, and our vision was to create a setting that enables our team to thrive and collaborate,” said Harry Frampton, founder of East West Hospitality. “Hospitality House is an investment in our people and in those we serve.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



East West Hospitality was founded in 1986 and provides host services for numerous iconic resorts and urban areas across the country, including a major presence in Vail, Beaver Creek, and Snowmass.

One of the fastest-growing employers in the Vail Valley, East West Hospitality currently employs 1,500 full- and part-time team members. For more information on employment opportunities at East West Hospitality, visit EastWest.com/company/careers/ .