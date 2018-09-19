East West Partners breaks ground on development project near The Westin in Avon

AVON — East West Partners recently broke ground on a new project in Avon's Riverfront Village.

The first East West Partners development project in the Vail Valley in more than a decade is located directly west of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which was also developed by East West Partners. The residential project will sit on the banks of the Eagle River with views of Beaver Creek Mountain.

The project was designed by Avon's Zehren & Associates and Evans Chaffee Construction Group is serving as the general contractor. Many of Zehren's engineers and consultants are also Avon based. Alpine Bank in Avon will be providing the construction financing.

"We are thrilled to be developing a new project in Avon with so many fantastic local partners," said East West Partner's Jim Telling. "The town of Avon has been great to work with and we're excited to continue to be an active member of this community."

Further details on the newest addition to Riverfront Village will be released later this fall.

East West has developed and sold more than $10 billion of real estate since it was founded in Beaver Creek in 1986. East West Partners is devoted to building, selling, managing and supporting high-quality real estate and life experiences. Other current development projects in Colorado include The Coloradan in downtown Denver and the Snowmass Base Village redevelopment.

Recommended Stories For You

To sign up for more information on the project, visit http://www.whatshappeningnexttothewestin.com.