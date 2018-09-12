Eastbound I-70 closed due to car accident

Eastbound I-70 closed due to car accidentSeptember 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) September 12, 2018There is a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 185 near Vail Pass. Both lanes are currently blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsDefense may claim self-defense in Vail Valley murder case; trial for first accused murderer begins Oct. 29Dozens of tires removed from Eagle RiverStreamflows in the upper Vail Valley are nearing all-time low levelsPolice suspect Vail woman of stuffing smoked salmon into her neighbor’s gas tank