Eastbound I-70 closed east of Vail due to vehicle rollover

Traffic is delayed on I-70 westbound on Thursday morning due to multiple incidents.

Interstate 70 east of Vail is closed eastbound, and traffic is slowed westbound, due to a vehicle rollover, according to Eagle County Alerts.

Eastbound travel has stopped near mile point 176, between Exit 180 in East Vail and Exit 176 in Vail.

Westbound travelers should expect delays near mile point 180 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a 13-minute delay westbound.

This story will be updated. Visit CoTrip.org for the latest information.