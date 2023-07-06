Rollover accident near main Vail exit kills 1, closes eastbound I-70 for hours

Traffic is delayed on I-70 westbound on Thursday morning due to multiple incidents.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m.

A single-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning on westbound I-70 at mile marker 177 near the main Vail exit killed a 30-year-old male from the Front Range, according to a town news release.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, and Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash. The initial investigation, along with witness statements, showed that a maroon Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling westbound on I-70 and left the roadway into the median. The vehicle rolled several times, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. The vehicle then came to rest in the eastbound lanes of travel. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours while the investigation was completed. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Those with additional information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 or at vailpolice@vailgov.com and reference incident report number 23-935.

Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after an hours-long closure due to a vehicle rollover.

This story will be updated. Visit CoTrip.org for the latest information.