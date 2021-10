The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 over Vail Pass will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday for recovery of a vehicle. The estimated duration of this closure is 90 minutes. An alternate route available during this time is Highway 24 to Highway 91.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.

