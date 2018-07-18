 Eastbound off-ramp near East Vail is closed for paving operations | VailDaily.com

Eastbound off-ramp near East Vail is closed for paving operations

Vail Daily traffic update

An Eagle County Alert sent at 11:29 a.m. states that the eastbound off-ramp at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 near East Vail is closed for paving operations.

Use Main Vail exit 176 as an alternative. Officials ask drivers to expect delays and use caution in the area.

Sign up for Eagle County Alerts direct to your cell phone and/or email.