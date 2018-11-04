Eastbound Vail Pass currently closed; no estimated time of reopening

Eastbound Vail Pass currently closed; no estimated time of reopeningNovember 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 4, 2018As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, eastbound Vail Pass is closed at milemarker 176 in Vail. There is no estimated time of reopening. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsWoman found dead in Vail was a local teacherPolice investigating death of missing woman found deceased in Gore Creek in East VailSteamboat: Bear breaks into Subaru, causes extensive damageVail Pioneer Jim Slevin’s life revolved around the friends and family he loved;