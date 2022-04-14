Easter festivities, pool parties, brew fests and the last weekend at the Beav’: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/15/22

Easter Egg Hunts

Dye eggs at home or search for them at area Easter Egg Hunts.

Adam Russell/Courtesy photo

Easter Egg Hunts are happening up and down the valley after a few years off due to COVID-19. Gather the kids and their friends for an egg hunt near home or try to time it so you can go to all three.

Vail Easter Egg Hunt

The Vail Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday. Kids ages 2 to 10 may head to the Vail Rec District booth next to the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 10 and 10:45 a.m. to get an Easter Egg Hunt passport filled with clues. Follow the clues throughout Vail Village, complete the passport and find your way to the last destination for special prizes. No registration is necessary. Go to VailRec.com for more information.

Avon Egg Hunt

Come to Nottingham Park to hunt down 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon. The park will have separate areas for different age groups of kids 9 year of age and under. There’s even a special area for the kids 3 years of age and younger with a bouncy house and egg hunt just for them. There will also be a jellybean guessing game, face painters, crafts station, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more. Find out more details by calling 970-479-2292 or emailing community@vailrec.com .

Gypsum’s Spring Eggstravaganza

The Gypsum Library and Park will host an age-appropriate egg hunt for ages 10 and under on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to the egg hunt, which will feature some special golden eggs courtesy of Alpine Bank, there will be crafts in the library, pictures with the Easter Bunny bounce houses and other activities. Wear your best hat or bonnet for the contest and possibly win a prize. More event information is available at TownOfGypsum.com .

Church services

It’s a busy time of year with Passover and Easter events. If you are a visitor to our valley this weekend and want to join locals in area services, check out the following websites. Many chapels house several different congregations. View the websites for schedules and more. This is just a partial list:

Vail Mountain is bringing back its popular Sunrise Mountaintop Community Worship Service after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Eagle Bahn Gondola will fire up at 6 a.m. to bring guests up to the Marketplace Restaurant at the top level of the gondola building where Pastor Ethan Moore of Trinity Church and Father Brooks Keith of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration will welcome everyone in a service themed “Unity and New Life.”

Vail Mountain will offer complimentary rides on the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) in Lionshead at 6:00 a.m. for foot traffic only (no skis or snowboards) and the service will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The Town of Vail is allowing free parking in the Lionshead parking structure if you leave by 10:30 a.m., just show a copy of the service program to the gate attendant when you leave.

The views are amazing from that vantage point and the service ends with the crowd going out to the Simonton Deck overlooking Mount of the Holy Cross for a “Passing of the Peace.”

Easter Brunch

There are several restaurants serving Easter Brunch. Gather family and friends and make reservations for this popular Easter Sunday activity.

The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon will be hosting Easter Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Westin Riverfront/Courtesy photo

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

Head to The Westin Riverfront’s Riverside Ballroom in Avon for a festive Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special holiday menu items.

Herb roasted prime rib and honey glazed Ham

Seafood station

Omelets and pancakes with your favorite toppings

Shrimp and crab Benedict

Summer veggie empanadas with poblano cream sauce

Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and brunch cocktails

Dessert bar

$65 for adults and $25 for kids ages 5 to 12

Reservations are required, please call 970-790-5500 to save your spot.

For more information, please visit RiverfrontDining.com.

Grand Hyatt Vail

Executive Chef Pierson Shields invites guests to experience an Easter Mimosa Brunch and Easter festivities from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chicken and waffles

Black truffle egg white frittata

Hand rolled sushi

Easter Egg Hunt: Toddlers start at 11:00 a.m., older children start at 11:15 a.m.

Photo-op with the Easter Bunny

Live Music

$90 per person, children ages one through 12 pay their age

Reserve by calling 970.476.1234 or book online at OpenTable.com/r/Gessner-Vail.

Cucina at the Lodge at Vail

The Cucina at the Lodge at Vail is serving brunch from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday

Chef station with omelets and Belgian waffles

Bloody Mary bar – $15

Bottomless mimosas – $15

Live music – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Easter Bunny photo ops

$46 for adults and $19 for kids aged 5-12, 5 years old and younger are free

Call The Westin Riverfront for reservations: 970-754-7872.

Flame at the Four Seasons Resort

Flame, the mountain modern steak restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, will offer Easter Brunch from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday

Carving station

Raw bar

Poke bowl action station

Charcuterie board

House-made soups

Composed salads

Sides and desserts

$90 for adults, $25 for kids under 12 years old

Reservations required: 970-477-8663 or email: dining.vail@fourseasons.com .

Sonnenalp Hotel

The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail is offering its traditional Easter Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Seafood station

Sushi

Carving station

Omelets

Soups

Salads

Cotton candy delights and other desserts

$115 for adults and $58 for kids ages 5 to 11 years old, 4 and under are free

Reservations required: 970-479-5429.

Vail Après Spring Fling Party

The Four Seasons Resort Vail will host the 3rd Friday Vail Après party poolside with bubbles and bites on Friday from 3 to 5.

Four Seasons Resort Vail/Courtesy photo

Vail Après is taking the party on the road again this weekend. Previously, Vail Après hosted an ‘80s party and a beach party at Golden Peak, so the action is moving to the Pool Terrace at Four Seasons Resort Vail on Friday. Rain, snow or sunshine, the atmosphere will heat up from 3 to 5 p.m. while guests enjoy views of Vail Mountain and soak in the last few weeks of skiing and riding. Dress in retro gear, Easter colors or anything fun and festive and spend the afternoon enjoying craft cocktails, champagne and light bites. Register to attend by going to Eventbrite and search for Spring Fling Vail Apres .

In addition to the pool party, Vail Après will host music on and off the slopes like it has been doing for the last six weeks.

Friday

Mountaintop Music

Eagle’s Nest

DJ Thang

1 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by The Woods

3 to 6 p.m.

3rd Friday Après Party

Four Seasons Resort Vail

Spring Fling Pool Party

3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

DJ spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by the Delta Sonics

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après at the i- Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by DJ Boogie Lights

3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to DiscoverVail.com/Vail-Apres-Spring-Series

Ultimate Après Avon

Stop by the inaugural Ultimate Après Avon event on Saturday for live music, beer and other tastings and more on Lake Street.

Domagoj Horak/Unsplash

The Ultimate Après Avon is a new event that is sure to become an end of ski season classic that will return each spring. Wind down the season by enjoying beer tastings from Colorado breweries, live music, a VIP area and food from local vendors. In addition to beer tastings, there will be wine, hard seltzer, canned cocktail, cider and spirit tastings.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. with live music from opening band, Mud Season, from Summit County. The trio will perform a variety of genres, including rock, pop and blues throughout the decades. The legendary Colorado blues band Chris Daniels & the Kings will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. Everything will be set up on Lake Street, where you can gaze up at the slopes of Beaver Creek and say farewell to the ski and snowboard season. For tickets and more information visit AvonBeerFest.com.

Beaver Creek’s last weekend

Beaver Creek Ski Patrol works on a snowman snow sculpture as the wind blows Wednesday at the top of Beaver Creek. The snowman will be blown up at the end of the season with avalanche explosives.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

It’s hard to believe the ski and snowboard season is winding down at Beaver Creek. Some terrain like Arrowhead and a few lifts have closed already for the season, but you can still enjoy the main mountain and the new McCoy Park, featuring 250 acres of beginner and intermediate terrain. After the recent storm earlier this week, conditions will be stellar until the last chairlift spins.

Beaver Creek’s lifts will remain closed until the summer lift service fires back up again on June 18. Centennial Express (No. 6) will be open daily offering scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul on Centennial Express June 18 through Sept. 5. After Labor Day, the lift will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 25.