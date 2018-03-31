Easter weekend and Spring Back to Vail have the valley bustling

EAGLE COUNTY — With Spring Back to Vail underway and Easter egg hunts in every corner of the county, the late-season Vail weekend vibe was in full effect on Saturday, March 31.

And events will continue to pack the calendar in the days to come.

Hundreds of kids enjoyed the soft green grass of Nottingham Park on Saturday at the town of Avon's second annual Easter egg hunt, the first of a few spring events scheduled to take place there.

Lauren Merrill, with Alpine Arts Center, estimated 400-500 kids helped her participate in a painting project for the town of Avon as part of the event on Saturday.

Merrill said Alpine Arts Center in Edwards will have drop in egg painting activities for kids available on Sunday, April 1, starting at noon.

Enjoying her first Easter at Nottingham Park, 2-year-old Penelope Eby hunted for eggs with her 1-year-old sister, Charlotte. Her father, Greg Eby, said he could see the Avon event becoming a tradition for families like the town's popular July 3 celebration.

"It's perfect," he said, adding that he'll also likely spend Father's Day in Nottingham Park, jogging around the lake in a ballet dress for the final spring event of the year.

"We did the tutu 2K last year," he said. "I ended up carrying Penelope but it was fun. We'll probably do it again this year."

On April 14, Nottingham Park will host its inaugural Gears N' Beers event, the first in a series of events celebrating Avon's paths and trails.

"Gears N' Beers will include a town wide scavenger hunt on bikes, modular pump track and live music by the Gasoline Lollipops," according to the town's website.

MUSIC WITH A VIEW

In Vail, families started the day with an Easter egg hunt in Lionshead Village, followed by a Spring Back to Vail celebration in the afternoon.

Joe Joyce got out for a few runs with his daughters, 9-year-old Allison and 6-year-old Julia, who dressed in a festive purple and pink motif. Joyce is known by children around the valley for the homemade ice cream at his restaurant, Joe's Deli on Bridge Street.

"Find me for some coupons," he said.

Demo booths were set up at the base of the Vail Mountain, with live music underway in other locations.

Guitarist Bob Masters played a couple of shows with his band Renegade Sons as part of Vail's Music with a View series.

Locals Dan Barry and Alicia Davis followed Renegade Sons from the tiki bar set up at Mid-Vail to the Express Lift bar in Mountain Plaza.

Barry said the live music was a nice addition to the atmosphere on Vail Mountain.

"Bob could play a guitar in his sleep," he said.

The Music with a View series will continue with The Sessh on Saturday, April 7, and Schwing Daddy on Saturday, April 14, at Mid-Vail from noon to 2:30 p.m.

'BIGGEST SPRING PARTY IN COLORADO'

At Mountain Plaza, swag giveaways, merchant tents and bean bag toss boards kept families around for longer than the average day on Saturday.

"We were ready to go, but he never resist cornhole," local Josh Glover said of his 5-year-old son, Landon.

An official cornhole tournament, sponsored by Bud Light and held according to the International Bag Tournament rules, is scheduled to take place on Vail Mountain on Sunday, April 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., before the 16th annual World Pond Skimming Championships hit Golden Peak starting at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, free demo booths were set up for skiers and snowboarders who wanted to try out new equipment; Ben Hilley, with Weston Snowboards, said their booth was busy all day.

"Sun's been shining, D Rock's been DJing all day, killing it," Hilley said. "Biggest spring party in Colorado."

The demo turned into a negotiation at times, Hilley said, with guests offering to purchase the boards they liked on the spot.

"There was some people who just couldn't let them go," he said.

Weston will bring its demo booth back to Vail for more free demos on Saturday, April 14.

Vail Mountain will host the Taste of Vail Mountaintop Tasting on Friday, April 6, at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola, where skiers and snowboarders can sample offerings from local restaurants in between runs on the mountain from noon to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 7, check out the U.S. Paralympics Ski and Snowboard Team racing at Golden Peak starting at 10 a.m. as a part of its Adaptive Spirit annual fundraising event.