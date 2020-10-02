Eat Chat Parent workshop focuses on reducing stress in our lives

Alex Yannacone, director of community programs at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center, will return to Eagle County, virtually, to help teach families ways to cope with stress.

Special to the Daily

If you join When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30 Where: Free Zoom Virtual Meeting

Free Zoom Virtual Meeting Children ages 10 and older are welcome to join with an adult.

Spanish interpretation is available

Learn more: http://www.mountainyouth.org/eatchatparent

http://www.mountainyouth.org/eatchatparent Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n_NadmegR1--s4FjrbLcVQ

Mountain Youth is lightening a load of stress with October’s Eat Chat Parent workshop, presented by Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and Vail Health.

Alex Yannacone, director of community programs at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center, will return to Eagle County, virtually, to help teach families ways to cope with stress. The mission of the Depression Center is to improve the lives of people with depression and mood disorders through clinical excellence, innovative research, community programs and education.

“This interactive talk focuses on recognizing the function and method of stress and how to understand the essential ways to reduce stress,” Yannacone said. “During this workshop, participants will learn practical tips and tools to manage stress and change unhealthy habits.”

This interactive workshop is designed for everyone and will teach young people, caregivers and trusted adults how to better manage stress, tools to address the current stressors in life and provide preventative and proactive tips for stress.

“Stress is nothing new, but the more we learn about stress — how it affects us and how we can manage it — the better,” says Amy Baker, Mountain Youth’s family education manager. “We are committed to helping families find the best ways to manage stress, which ultimately will create a more peaceful home life—whether in a pandemic situation or just ‘normal’ life.”

Alex Yannacone has an extensive background in implementation and trainings for the prevention and intervention of mental health services and education. She is also a master trainer in suicide prevention training including QPR and Working Minds.

Prior to her work at the center, Yannacone contributed to the oversight, management, and delivery of a statewide child abuse and neglect prevention program. Additionally, she has provided therapeutic services to at-risk families and the refugee population within Colorado. She currently serves as co-chair of the National Network of Depression Center’s Community Education and Awareness Programs Task Force.

“Everyone is coping with some level of stress in their lives,” said Chris Lindley, the executive director of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, an outreach of Vail Health. “Rather than ignore it, we must find tools and ways to address it in a healthy manner, and Alex’s expertise in this field will be very beneficial to our community members.”

Eat Chat Parent is sponsored by Vail Heath, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Alpine Bank, Vail Resorts Epic Promise, The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, Eagle County Schools, the towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum and Vail, Eagle River Foundation, Vail Valley Cares, SAMHSA, Wells Fargo, Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, and Eagle County.