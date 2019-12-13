ECO bus falls into river during Highway 6 accident; extended closure in effect

Photo courtesy Eagle River Fire Protection District



Two people were injured when an Eagle County transit system bus collided with a pickup truck Friday afternoon in Edwards.

The occupants of the work truck were transported to Vail Health Hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not yet known, Kris Widlak, Eagle County’s communications director said.

The two men, ages 19 and 40, are both from Gypsum, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jake Best said.

Their injuries are serious, but they are in stable condition, Best said.

The bus driver was not injured or taken to the hospital.

What happened

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 6 in the Edwards area. The pickup truck was headed west.

The driver lost control on the slushy and icy road, went into the westbound lane and into the path of the pickup, a Toyota Tundra.

The pickup hit the side of the skidding bus, the State Patrol said.

After the pickup hit the bus, the bus went down the riverbank and overturned into the Eagle River, landing on the driver’s side in the water.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but road conditions are slushy and icy spots, like all through Eagle County, Best said. More snow is in the forecast.

“We expect roads to be like this for the next couple days,” Best said.

The driver was the only person on the bus. There were no passengers, Widlak said. The driver was shaken up but uninjured.

Highway 6 will be under an extended closure at Squaw Creek Road due to Haz-Mat cleanup & vehicle recovery.

Snow is forecast to continue through the weekend, possibly bringing a couple feet to the High Country, the National Weather Service says.

This page will be updated as new information arrives.