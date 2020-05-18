ECO Transit expands service throughout Eagle County

ECO Transit has announced it is expanding service throughout the valley.

Daily file photo

ECO Transit has made service adjustments, effective Sunday, May 17, in conjunction with Eagle County’s Transition Trail Map. The following service adjustments will continue until further notice.

6 Highway 6 East and West: Increased frequency to 30-minute service between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service will remain 1-hour frequency between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

4X Valley Express East: Run departing Eagle Valley High School at 6:45 p.m. has been added.

4 Valley East and West: Service remains 1-hour frequency from 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



1 Leadville: Resuming regular summer and winter service schedule with two morning and two evening trips per day.

5 Minturn: Resuming regular summer and winter service schedule with three morning loops and three evening loops between Maloit Park and Vail Transportation Center.

Passenger rules

The following rules for passengers remain in effect: