ECO Transit's new mobile ticketing solution will let riders control a single mobility account from their smartphone device, and travel across the region safely and seamlessly.

Vail Daily archive

Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform.



“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”



The new mobile ticketing solution will transform the rider experience by allowing ECO Transit riders to control a single mobility account from their smartphone device, and travel across the region safely and seamlessly. In this first phase of deployment, riders will be able to pre-purchase a single ride, 24-hour pass, youth, senior, 10-ride, and 30-day tickets and passes from their phones, which they display when boarding the bus.



This launch builds on Masabi’s presence in Colorado with RTD Denver, Bustang, CDOT and Mountain Metro all using the Justride platform, which will help deliver a seamless regional fare payment experience in the future.



The next phase of Masabi and ECO Transit’s partnership will see the deployment of a complete Account-Based Ticketing solution, allowing customers to ride across Eagle County without having to select their fare or buy a ticket in advance, enhancing fare equity, and convenience, and delivering riders greater flexibility.