ECO Transit reduces schedule amid staffing shortages

Passengers board an ECO Transit bus in Vail.

ECO Transit reduced its bus schedules this week as a shortage of drivers left the agency, which has been unable to keep up with the expanded winter schedule it typically offers during the high season.

The staffing shortage combined with the return of passengers after a large, COVID-19-related dip in ridership has led to an uptick in delays, cancellations and overcrowding for Eagle County’s transportation authority, ECO Transit Director Tanya Allen said in an interview Monday.

“We went into this season really optimistic,” Allen said. “We were able to increase our driver salaries. We were in a good funding position because of the sales tax revenue that we’ve had in the county that funds our system. And we were really hoping to be able to have a full and effective schedule for the winter season.”

ECO Transit’s ridership is back up to 80% of pre-COVID-19 levels, Allen said. Ridership data shows that the bulk of these riders are commuters who depend on the bus service to get to work.

The bulk of commuters ride eastbound buses around the 6 a.m. hour, peaking at an average of 41 passengers on the Highway 6 line and 18 passengers on the Valley Commuter, according to data from December provided by ECO Transit. Commuters then travel home on westbound buses around the 4 p.m. hour, peaking at an average of 37 passengers on the Highway 6 route and 26 passengers on the Valley Commuter route.

This does not represent the maximum number of passengers recorded at these times, but rather an average of ridership recorded during these peak times.

In addition to morning and evening commute times, ECO Transit also sees a spike in ridership, leading to occasional overcrowding, on the westbound buses that leave Vail at the end of the night. This bus serves as a safe way home for people who have been out on the town.

A graph of ridership data provided by ECO Transit shows peak commute times with commuters heading east in the early mornings and back west in the early evenings.

Many commuters are seasonal workers employed by Vail Resorts, which is one of ECO Transit’s largest customers as the company often subsidizes the cost of a bus pass for its employees, Allen said.

Vail Resorts did not respond to questions regarding the challenges ECO Transit is currently facing.

The agency expected ridership to increase further into the high season and began the hiring process to bring on new drivers to support the transition to the service’s expanded winter schedule at the end of November, Allen said. However, despite raising its starting wage to $23 an hour, requiring no experience, and tacking on a $3,000 bonus , ECO Transit was unable to meet the staffing quotas it set out for itself.

“It’s certainly disappointing …” Allen said. “But I think the focus here is really on making sure that that service is consistent and reliable, and we think that this is the step we need to take to do that.”

ECO Transit is struggling to hire for many of the same reasons as the rest of the local service sector — the cost of living is high and finding housing is extremely challenging, Allen said.

“… But also, bus driving is an extremely unique and high-pressure job and it’s a job that’s been made even tougher during the COVID period,” she said.

“Across transit agencies across the state and the nation, this is a problem,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, who also serves on the ECO Transit Board. “So, no one has cracked it yet to say, ‘This is what we need to be doing.’”

Staffing shortages have been reported across industries from private sector businesses to local law enforcement.

“When it comes to the public transit that’s helping those employees get to work having staffing issues, it becomes a double whammy,” said Steph “Sunshine” Samuelson, an information services representative with ECO Transit.

The result can be quite challenging for both commuters and drivers.

Delays and crowded conditions

“Lately, the buses have been very late…,” said one ECO Transit rider, whose comments were translated from Spanish. “Also, every day we have to travel standing up because there are more than 65 people on the bus.”

“All of this got worse about two months ago,” the rider said. “Sincerely, this has impacted me in arriving late to my job and now, with the weather, it is getting worse, and I am afraid of getting sick because we all ride crowded together.”

Passengers crowd into an ECO Transit bus in a photo submitted by a rider who said he worries about getting sick given the crowded conditions on some bus lines.

Another rider said she chooses to board the Valley Commuter bus line at an earlier stop in Eagle so she can get a seat on her morning bus to work as the bus is often “standing room only” by the time the next stop comes around. The bus is “often overcrowded” leaving the Vail Transportation Center on her commute home from work as well, she said, citing one instance when she had to wait an extra hour to board the bus due to staffing issues.

Her biggest complaint, however, was other passengers failing to wear proper face coverings on the bus, something that is very challenging for bus drivers to enforce while also fulfilling their primary job functions.

“I do appreciate the bus drivers and having ECO bus be so convenient,” she said. “I love not driving.”

Other riders complained of being left behind during peak commute times as the bus they planned on taking filled up before they could hop on.

ECO Transit has a team of “road supervisors” who drive around monitoring for these kinds of issues as the schedules run each day, Allen said.

In situations where riders are left behind, road supervisors will contact drivers and move resources around to try to get a “shadow bus” to follow the other driver on the route, picking up stragglers that did not make it onto the full bus, she said.

“For example, a driver may have just finished a shift and is bringing a vehicle back. We may ask that driver to take on a couple of extra hours of work, assuming the driver hasn’t hit a maximum number of hours set for safety purposes,” she said.

Other times, road supervisors, who are licensed and are often former drivers, may hop in a bus themselves.

Lately, these kinds of course corrections have been happening “frankly almost every day,” Allen said.

“It’s such an invaluable service to be able to ride the bus,” Samuelson said.

“But then to have the question of, ‘Gosh, is my bus coming this morning?’ as the temperatures are dipping into single digits and you’re standing outside … and that’s how you’re beginning your day and then to have that passenger starting their day off poorly and taking it out on a driver, which I see quite often, is hard,” she said. “And then the driver gets discouraged beyond measure and it’s just a cycle kind of feeding on itself when it’s like, wait a minute, what are we doing to really support one another as a workforce?”

A group of ECO Transit users wait to board a bus at the Vail Transportation Center.

‘We’re doing our best’

Rather than continue trying to keep up with precariously staffed schedules, Allen said she and other members of ECO Transit’s leadership decided that having consistency and reliability in the service was more important even if it meant making a few cuts.

Reductions in the schedule were made based on the routes and times that were identified as being the most “underutilized” or “unproductive” based on ridership data collected, Allen said. She said she anticipates that the new modified schedule will run through the rest of the winter season.

The lack of other public transit options in Eagle County places more pressure on ECO Transit, but “we’re doing our best to take care of our part,” Allen said.

Samuelson is someone who “truly believes” in public transit. Her love for her job and her community is what earned her the nickname “sunshine,” which adorns the placard on her desk at the Vail Transportation Center.

“Our drivers get through everything — construction, weather, bad drivers, crashes and breaking down buses,” Samuelson said. “Our drivers get it all from every angle and they still show up for work, which is amazing to me. I mean, truly amazing.”

Driving a bus is a difficult job to begin with, as every spring “orange cones pop out of the concrete,” but driving a bus in the mountains with more unpredictable weather and road closures adds another layer, Samuelson said.

On top of that, the pandemic brought mask mandates, making drivers responsible for regularly checking their rearview mirrors to make sure all passengers are complying while keeping their eyes on the road. This is perhaps the most common complaint from drivers that gets communicated up the chain of command to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

“We are actually trying to reach out to our federal partners to see when that mandate will be lifted and if we could get it to be a locally controlled issue,” said McQueeney.

Drivers do not make decisions around mask mandates, construction, road closures or bus schedule changes, but they are often the ones fielding frustration from riders whose days are impacted as a result, Samuelson said.

Commuters are left waiting outside an ECO Transit bus with a sign that reads “bus full/next bus please,” as the vehicle has hit its maximum capacity and cannot accept more passengers.

Samuelson often fields complaints herself and refers those interested in providing positive or negative feedback to leadership, but she said the department might consider creating another option for collecting feedback directly from riders and drivers.

“What I’d like to highlight honestly is the huge opportunity to remember that we’re all in this together, that drivers are our front line and are committed public servants that are trying their best to help,” Samuelson said.

Looking to the future

Improving ECO Transit’s offerings is a priority for Eagle County government as it connects directly to the county’s goals to support the local workforce and reduce the climate impact of greenhouse gases generated by having more commuters in individual vehicles, McQueeney said.

Eagle County is in the early stages of beginning a regional transportation authority with more buy-in from the county’s municipal governments and other private transportation jurisdictions such as Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek. Allen said this could create more opportunities to improve the services offered by ECO Transit and alleviate staffing issues.

In January, the county held its first meeting of the “formation committee” that will guide the creation of this new regional transportation authority or RTA.

“There will be an opportunity to share maintenance facilities and resources, even drivers if we get that far down this path,” McQueeney said. “So, I do see this as being something that could help us alleviate the driver shortage, especially by just enticing people to come and be part of something that’s exciting and new.”

Continuing efforts to increase the availability of workforce housing in the county will also be key to attracting more drivers, Allen said.

“This staffing challenge is something we’re going to have to incorporate into our service planning for the summer season,” Allen said. “We’re going to have to be really honest with ourselves about what that looks like, what numbers we think we can hit and then be planning our summer schedule around those numbers.”

