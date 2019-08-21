ECO Transit schedules will change during bike race

ECO Transit has announced changes to its Aug. 23 service to accommodate Colorado Classic bicycle races in and around Avon.

EAGLE COUNTY — ECO Transit service will be adjusted to accommodate the closure of a portion of U.S. Highway 6 in Avon during the Colorado Classic bike race on Aug. 23. Impacts are anticipated between West Beaver Creek Blvd. and Post Blvd. from noon until 4 p.m.



There will be no ECO Transit service to any Avon bus stops during the race. Routes will be adjusted as follows:



Edwards Eastbound Highway 6

Passengers will have regularly scheduled service from Lake Creek apartments to Freedom Park. Passengers traveling to Avon will transfer at Freedom Park to a shuttle that will continue on Highway 6 serving regularly scheduled stops to the Beaver Creek Bear Lot. Passengers going to Vail will continue from Freedom Park via Interstate 70 to all Vail bus stops. There will be no eastbound service from Edwards to EagleVail during this time.



EagleVail Eastbound Highway 6

Passengers will have regularly scheduled service from Stone Creek Drive to all Vail stops.



Vail Westbound Highway 6

Passengers from Vail will have regularly scheduled service to EagleVail including Walmart. Buses will then travel on I-70 to Freedom Park and all west Edwards stops to Lake Creek Village. There will be no westbound service from Vail or EagleVail into Avon during this time.



Avon Westbound Highway 6

Passengers from Avon must take the regularly scheduled bus from Beaver Creek Bear lot bus stop.



Eastbound and Westbound Valley Routes

No service in Avon during this event. Passengers wishing to get to Avon must transfer to an Eastbound Highway 6 bus at Freedom Park to the Beaver Creek Bear Lot bus stop.



Maps of the affected routes are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit. For help with trip planning, call ECO Transit Dispatch at 970-328-3520.