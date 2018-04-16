ECO Transit summer schedule now available; full schedule online

EAGLE COUNTY — ECO Transit transitioned to its summer schedule on Monday, April 16. The summer schedule can be found online at http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit, at the Vail Transportation Center and on all ECO buses.

Questions or comments on the schedules are accepted year-round and can be directed to ECO Transit Operations Manager Jeff Wetzel at 970-328-3557 or jeff.wetzel@eaglecounty.us.