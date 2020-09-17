ECO Transit will again collect fares beginning Oct. 1

ECO Transit will again collect fares from riders beginning Oct. 1

ECO Transit will resume collecting fares and front-door boarding on all transit buses beginning Oct. 1. Passengers should be prepared to pay a cash fare or purchase a fare card in advance at ECO Transit or partner sales outlets.

Current fare information is available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/Fares/.

Passes and fare cards will be available for sale or renewal at pass outlets beginning Sept. 23. On-board fare sales will resume Oct. 1.

Passes and fare cards are available in advance at these ECO Transit locations:

Vail Transportation Center, seven days a week, 7 a.m — 5 p.m.

Eagle County Maintenance Service Center (MSC), 3289 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum:

Monday, 8 a.m. —11 a.m.

Tuesday, 8 a.m. —11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 a.m. — 11 a.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. — 11 a.m.

Additional times may be available by appointment. Senior and paratransit passes may also be renewable over the phone. Call 970-328-3570 for more information.

All 30-day, 10-ride and one-day passes are also available at these third-party sales outlets:

City Market in Avon,

The Thrifty Shop in Edwards.

Eagle Pharmacy in Eagle.

Pepito’s in Edwards.

For information regarding pass replacement policies due to COVID-19, go to https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/News/ECO_Transit_Pass_Replacement_Program_due_to_COVID-19/.

Face coverings are required on vehicles, at bus stops, and at all ECO facilities. Drivers will continue to limit passenger loads to provide for social distancing. Customers with flexible schedules are encouraged to travel at off-peak times.