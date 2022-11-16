ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27

ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:

Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6 and Valley routes

The addition of three new stops on the west end of the Valley Route between Gypsum and Dotsero: Highway 6 at River View, Highway 6 at York View, and Highway 6 at Riverdance

The return of the seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express, offering a limited-stop connection between the Vail Transportation Center and Beaver Creek Village

Introduction of a new Military Discount: All Active Duty Military and Veterans are eligible for $2 rides (if purchased with cash on the bus) and $1 rides if purchased through the mobile app. They also qualify for a 50% discount on all other fares purchased on the mobile app.

Printed youth and senior passes purchased at ECO facility will cost $30

Youth and senior passes purchased through the mobile app will remain $25/year

Youth and senior single-ride cash fares purchased on the bus will increase to $2

Youth and senior tickets purchased through the Mobile App remain $1

Seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express will be $4

All schedules are available for review at http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit . For help with trip planning, please visit http://www.transithub.com , call 970-328-3520, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @rideecotransit.

Download the ECO Tickets app on the Apple Store or Google Play to purchase all fares.