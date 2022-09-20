Eddy: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

The Eddy family at a recent gathering. Andrea Eddy is participating in the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Andrea Eddy/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle.

“Fuh-Ree-Duh.” I grew up cringing every time I heard my mother slowly enunciate her name, Fareda, when someone would pronounce it incorrectly. I would look the other way every time she did it. I would look down at my shoes when the person would ask her what kind of name that was. Then I would stand and listen in awe as she made a new friend out of a total stranger.

Perhaps this is why when someone mispronounces my name, Andrea, I may choose to say, “it’s pronounced Awn-Dree-Uh.” And, I too am known to make friends out of total strangers. I learned so many things from Fareda. I wish I could learn from her now, but she has dementia.

My mother’s dementia is caused by cobalt poisoning which is just starting to be studied. She has had one hip replacement and two knee replacements. Older types of joint replacements that contain metal can release high levels of metal particles like cobalt and chromium into the body when the metal surfaces flake off and get into the bloodstream, causing metal poisoning after the blood-brain barrier is reached.

Dementia can be one of the side effects of metal poisoning. Given the overlap of elderly individuals with older joint replacements and cognitive decline, organizations such as the National Institutes of Health and the FDA are beginning to study cobalt toxicity.

When cognitive therapists test her, they say she doesn’t profile like a typical Alzheimer’s or dementia patient, and she tests negative for the APOE4 gene that is linked to Alzheimer’s. She does the dishes, she does the laundry and she can care for herself. But she fails the 30-question Mini Mental Status Exam by coming up with unique answers to the questions instead of the correct answers. She has good days and bad days at age 80, but she is not Fareda anymore.

Doctors have prescribed memantine and donepezil to arrest her decline. We have a caregiver that comes to my parents’ house in Kansas City three hours a day to give my 84-year-old dad, her primary caregiver, a break. My dad, who has recovered from kidney cancer, now is a caregiver instead of enjoying his new lease on life. We have dementia brain games that we play with her. She can play Crazy 8 and Go Fish. She can sing the words to songs she knows (dementia does not affect that part of the brain). But she might not remember I am her daughter.

Why do I walk? I walk to raise money for research into the links between cobalt poisoning and dementia and how to reverse it. I walk to give my dad the life he had planned at this age for himself and my mother. I walk to have my mother back. I walk for Fuh-Ree-Duh.

Please join us on Saturday, Sept. 24, and walk to end this horrible disease. The Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s event takes place at the Brush Creek Park in Eagle starting at 9 a.m. with registration and Promise Ceremony to kick off the walk at 10 a.m., which is an easy stroll on the paths through Eagle Ranch. To register or donate, visit ACT.ALZ.org/RMWalk . If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, call Melinda Gladitsch at 970-471-0175 or email gladmelinda@gmail.com .

For more information on programs, advocacy and education visit the Colorado Chapter: alz.org/co and there is also a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.