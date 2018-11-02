Education Foundation of Eagle County honored for its equity work

Education Foundation of Eagle County is a nonprofit organization that supports Eagle County schools. Their Classroom Equity Grant program is available to all Eagle County teachers. For information or to donate, go to http://www.efec.org .

VAIL — A Vail Valley education advocacy group won statewide honors for its work promoting equity in local schools.

Great Education Colorado honored the Education Foundation of Eagle County with the Vicki Mattox Education Recognition for promoting equity.

The honor focuses on organizations that work to ensure that students have what they need to thrive, said Lisa Weil, executive director for Great Education Colorado.

"EFEC understands the importance of equity in education," Weil said. "This organization has been active and engaged, representing their rural school district without fail since 2011.

Weil asserted that Colorado schools have lost more than $7 billion over the past decade due to state funding cuts, but said organizations like EFEC are trying to ensure that vulnerable students are not left behind.

"We are thrilled to recognize the work that EFEC does and look forward to seeing their hard work make a difference for the students of Eagle County," Weil said.

Along with everything else it does, EFEC focuses efforts on Eagle County's highest risk students and schools to close the equity gap in an effort to ensure all students have the resources they need to thrive, Weil said.

Weil said EFEC's task is not an easy, considering Colorado's school finance formula that annually gives, then takes away funding from school districts, particularly rural districts like Eagle County.

"We know from countless studies that teachers are the most important factor in student success," Amy Lewis, EFEC's executive director said. "Retaining and supporting our top teachers is crucial to closing the equity gap and providing opportunities for all students to be the best they can be. EFEC is incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts. However, we still face an uphill battle as state budget issues undercut our students, our teachers, and the work we do to support them."

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.